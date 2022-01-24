Bank of America Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $605.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $750.00 to $605.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $565.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $599.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 1-year low of $379.99 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

