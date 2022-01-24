Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 290,944 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $122,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average is $133.47. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

