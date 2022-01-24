Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 25,639.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,801,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794,728 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 9.53% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $86,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,073,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,509,000 after acquiring an additional 727,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,074,000 after acquiring an additional 422,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 338.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 58,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 215.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 480,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,212,000 after acquiring an additional 328,171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $49.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.58.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

