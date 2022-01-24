Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 4,358 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $54,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $258.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $232.55 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

