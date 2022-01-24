Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 45,339 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,114,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,339 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.78% of Teck Resources worth $102,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4,666.3% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

