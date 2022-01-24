Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 564,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,642,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 322.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $115.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.41. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.09 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

