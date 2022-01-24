Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 171,656 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171,656 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Danaher were worth $59,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 54.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 121,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 42,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,320,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $401,867,000 after acquiring an additional 66,581 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 161,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $907,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $280.45 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $200.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

