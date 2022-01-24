Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $67,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

HON opened at $205.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

