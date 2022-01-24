Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $149,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

