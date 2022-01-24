Barclays Increases Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Price Target to GBX 2,350

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,200 ($30.02) to GBX 2,350 ($32.06) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 21.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.76) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,743.75 ($37.44).

Shares of ULE opened at GBX 2,982 ($40.69) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,141 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,070.50. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,850 ($25.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,420 ($46.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

