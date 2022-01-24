Barclays Increases Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $28.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NYSE:WES opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 3.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

