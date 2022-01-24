Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.34) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($3.27) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.09) price target on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.55) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.87) target price on Barclays in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 258.25 ($3.52).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 195.92 ($2.67) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £32.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 192.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 187.12. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 130.18 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($3.00).

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.50), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,887.02).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

