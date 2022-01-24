Barclays PLC Sells 27,477 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,957.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 237,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,374,000 after acquiring an additional 232,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,941,000 after acquiring an additional 210,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,880,000 after acquiring an additional 184,932 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,786,000 after acquiring an additional 169,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,378,000 after acquiring an additional 161,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT opened at $102.10 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

