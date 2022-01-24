Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,000 ($27.29) target price on the stock.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.61) to GBX 1,980 ($27.02) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($29.83).

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,925.50 ($26.27) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,814.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,898.51. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,673.50 ($22.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($30.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

