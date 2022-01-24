Barclays Reiterates “€153.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Barclays set a €153.00 ($173.86) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($194.32) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €155.88 ($177.13).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €74.60 ($84.77) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a 52-week high of €141.95 ($161.31). The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is €101.03 and its 200 day moving average is €112.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

