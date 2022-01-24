Barclays Trims Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Target Price to $13.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23. Diversey has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

