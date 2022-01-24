Barings LLC Has $10.25 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.5% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 50,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.8% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM opened at $70.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

