Barings LLC Has $24.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 62.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.6% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $24,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $396.61 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.