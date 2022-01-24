Barings LLC Invests $3.42 Million in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 219,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 600,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 44,736 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.0% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

MCI opened at $15.91 on Monday. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

