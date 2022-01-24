Barings LLC Sells 49,868 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Barings LLC decreased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,868 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 63,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,553,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $462.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.84 and a 200 day moving average of $485.71. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $375.06 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

