Barrington Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $664.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $5,862,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 207,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 157,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

