Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to announce sales of $2.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 million. Beam Global posted sales of $2.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $8.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $9.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $24.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEEM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 627,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,267. The company has a market capitalization of $112.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $71.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth $80,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

