Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,767 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,175,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

