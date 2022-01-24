Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Amundi bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after purchasing an additional 272,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $364.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $278.95 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.18.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

