Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,499,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Protagonist Therapeutics Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
