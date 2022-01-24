Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $437,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 20.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

