Berry Data (BRY) Market Capitalization Tops $741,219.96

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $741,219.96 and approximately $176,938.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.93 or 0.06592838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,151.58 or 0.99810977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

