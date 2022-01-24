Berry Street Capital Management LLP Has $34.39 Million Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 144.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Coherent accounts for approximately 5.2% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $34,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 66.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,921,000 after purchasing an additional 376,293 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 65.1% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after purchasing an additional 299,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Coherent by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 671,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $255.16 on Monday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.43 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.91.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

COHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

