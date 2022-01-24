Berry Street Capital Management LLP Invests $3.27 Million in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

NYSE AJRD opened at $42.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $53.34.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.