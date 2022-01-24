Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,036,676,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,823,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,645,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,455,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,619,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $585.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $720.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $741.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $545.00 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

