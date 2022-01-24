Bitcoin Private Hits Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002600 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $1,259.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.79 or 0.00257722 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00078587 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00093701 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001939 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.