BitCore (BTX) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $220,257.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,195.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.55 or 0.06615213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00298382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.00791262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00064785 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.05 or 0.00400716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00247880 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

