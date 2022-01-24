BitGreen Reaches Market Capitalization of $751,382.81 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00170192 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00029076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00029226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.42 or 0.00355431 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00061761 BTC.

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

