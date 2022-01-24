BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,073 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.65% of Plexus worth $374,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 670.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Plexus by 58.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 23.8% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Plexus by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $80.89 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.46 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.76. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

