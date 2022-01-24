BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,534,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 375,027 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.14% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $358,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 59.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 32,401 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,072.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $32.36 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

