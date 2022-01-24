BlackRock Inc. Sells 491,281 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,164,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 491,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.44% of Associated Banc worth $367,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after buying an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after buying an additional 896,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after buying an additional 714,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after buying an additional 615,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $24.33 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.