BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,600,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 511,198 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 19.17% of Service Properties Trust worth $354,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

SVC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

