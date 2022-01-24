BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) vs. Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Head to Head Analysis

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlueCity and Yext’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueCity $158.06 million 0.31 -$34.00 million N/A N/A Yext $354.66 million 2.86 -$94.69 million ($0.70) -11.16

BlueCity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yext.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BlueCity and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yext 1 1 2 0 2.25

BlueCity presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 438.46%. Yext has a consensus target price of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 103.27%. Given BlueCity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlueCity is more favorable than Yext.

Profitability

This table compares BlueCity and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueCity -21.04% -34.14% -26.69% Yext -23.17% -41.14% -15.25%

Volatility and Risk

BlueCity has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yext beats BlueCity on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

