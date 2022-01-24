Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 20,976 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 213,490 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $118.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.