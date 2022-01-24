Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 184,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $28.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

