Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,791 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,071,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $930,993,000 after buying an additional 69,803 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $481.61 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $537.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

