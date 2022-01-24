Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $50.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

