Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.45.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $122.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.73. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.