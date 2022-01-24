Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after buying an additional 631,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $200.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.57.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

