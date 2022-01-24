Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 203,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,909,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 302,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 85,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $27.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BKR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.24.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

