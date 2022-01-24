Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 203,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,909,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 302,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 85,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $27.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.
Several research firms have commented on BKR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.24.
In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
