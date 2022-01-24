Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Raised to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Boiron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BOIRF stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. Boiron has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary, proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat flu like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and muscle aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and SÃ©datif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

