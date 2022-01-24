Bokf Na Acquires New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 115,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

