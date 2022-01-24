Bokf Na Acquires New Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.