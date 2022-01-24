Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 7,845 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JAZZ stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average of $139.69.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
