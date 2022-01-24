Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 7,845 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average of $139.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.