Bokf Na Invests $1 Million in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Novavax by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Novavax by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,725 shares of company stock valued at $15,780,008. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $84.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.55 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

